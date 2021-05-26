Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nebraska City, NE

Rainy Wednesday forecast — tackle it with these activities

Posted by 
Nebraska City Post
Nebraska City Post
 17 days ago

(NEBRASKA CITY, NE) Wednesday is set to be rainy in Nebraska City, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Nebraska City:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W8Z3A_0aBsxs2f00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Sunny in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 85 °F, low 63 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night

    • High 75 °F, low 50 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 62 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night

    • High 69 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Nebraska City Post

Nebraska City Post

Nebraska City, NE
13
Followers
67
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Nebraska City Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Nebraska City, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Data#City Planning#Sunbreak#Rain#Nws Data#Nearby Hikes#Stand Up Paddle Boarding#Retirement Savings#Household Tasks#Finances#Money#Bookkeeping#Student Loan#Theater#Forums
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Nebraska City, NEPosted by
Nebraska City Post

Nebraska City forecast: Your 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Nebraska City: Saturday, May 15: Patchy fog then partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Sunday, May 16: Showers And Thunderstorms Likely; Monday, May 17: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms; Tuesday, May 18: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms;