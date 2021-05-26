Rainy Wednesday forecast — tackle it with these activities
(NEBRASKA CITY, NE) Wednesday is set to be rainy in Nebraska City, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.
Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.
Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.
Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.
Along with rain Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Nebraska City:
Wednesday, May 26
Sunny in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 85 °F, low 63 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Thursday, May 27
Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night
- High 75 °F, low 50 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Friday, May 28
Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 62 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night
- High 69 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.