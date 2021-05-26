4-Day Weather Forecast For Wellston

WELLSTON, OH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, May 26 Mostly sunny then showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then areas of fog during night High 86 °F, low 57 °F Breezy: 1 to 7 mph



Thursday, May 27 Patchy fog then mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 83 °F, low 59 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Friday, May 28 Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night High 77 °F, low 48 °F Light wind



Saturday, May 29 Areas of drizzle in the day; while slight chance light rain then mostly cloudy during night High 60 °F, low 47 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.