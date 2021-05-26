4-Day Weather Forecast For Wellston
WELLSTON, OH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Mostly sunny then showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then areas of fog during night
- High 86 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 7 mph
Thursday, May 27
Patchy fog then mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 83 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Friday, May 28
Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night
- High 77 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, May 29
Areas of drizzle in the day; while slight chance light rain then mostly cloudy during night
- High 60 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
