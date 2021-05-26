Cancel
Fort Irwin, CA

Weather Forecast For Fort Irwin

Fort Irwin News Beat
Fort Irwin News Beat
FORT IRWIN, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z0urS_0aBsxokz00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 89 °F, low 60 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while clear during night

    • High 91 °F, low 60 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 92 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 92 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Thursday has sun for Fort Irwin — 3 ways to make the most of it

(FORT IRWIN, CA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Fort Irwin. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.