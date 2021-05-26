Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ruidoso, NM

Ruidoso Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Ruidoso Post
Ruidoso Post
 17 days ago

RUIDOSO, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=150aij_0aBsxmzX00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 77 °F, low 53 °F
    • 5 to 20 mph wind

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 79 °F, low 50 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 81 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 82 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Ruidoso Post

Ruidoso Post

Ruidoso, NM
18
Followers
65
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With Ruidoso Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ruidoso, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Data#Newsbreak#Nws Data#Nm
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Ruidoso, NMPosted by
Ruidoso Post

Ruidoso gas at $3.05 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(RUIDOSO, NM) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Ruidoso area offering savings of $0.04 per gallon. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Casino Apache at 25845 Us-70. Regular there was listed at $3.05 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.09 at Valero at 723 Mechem Dr, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Ruidoso, NMPosted by
Ruidoso Post

Get weather-ready — Ruidoso’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Ruidoso: Tuesday, May 18: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Wednesday, May 19: Slight chance rain showers then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 20: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Friday, May 21: Mostly sunny in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night;
De Baca County, NMweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Highlands, De Baca County, Eastern Lincoln County by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 13:40:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-17 14:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central Highlands; De Baca County; Eastern Lincoln County SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHEASTERN LINCOLN...WEST CENTRAL DE BACA...SOUTHWESTERN GUADALUPE AND SOUTHEASTERN TORRANCE COUNTIES UNTIL 230 PM MDT At 158 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 17 miles east of Corona, moving northeast at 20 mph. Penny size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Lincoln, west central De Baca, southwestern Guadalupe and southeastern Torrance Counties. This includes the following highways Highway 285 between Mile Markers 177 and 192. Highway 60 between Mile Markers 287 and 296. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM MDT for central and east central New Mexico.
Chaves County, NMweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Chaves, Lincoln by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 13:33:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-15 14:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Chaves; Lincoln The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Lincoln County in central New Mexico Central Chaves County in southeastern New Mexico * Until 215 PM MDT. * At 131 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles southeast of Tinnie, or 32 miles west of Roswell, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Sunset and portions of U.S. Highway 70. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Chaves County, NMweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Chaves, Lincoln by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 14:06:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-15 14:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Chaves; Lincoln THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN LINCOLN AND SOUTHWESTERN CHAVES COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 215 PM MDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However, gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm.
Las Cruces, NMLas Cruces Sun-News

See a haboob overtake Las Cruces

LAS CRUCES – A Thursday-afternoon haboob, generated by thunderstorms near Ciudad Juárez, rolled over southern New Mexico. The event was captured in time-lapse video by New Mexico State Climatologist David DuBois. What is a haboob?. “Haboob is just an Arabic word for an intense dust storm,” Dubois told the Sun-News....