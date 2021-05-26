A rainy Wednesday in Sitka — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(SITKA, AK) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Sitka Wednesday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Sitka:

Wednesday, May 26 Scattered rain showers in the day; while cloudy during night High 51 °F, low 45 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Thursday, May 27 Partly sunny in the day; while scattered rain showers during night High 53 °F, low 44 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Friday, May 28 Chance light rain in the day; while rain likely during night High 50 °F, low 45 °F Light wind



Saturday, May 29 Light Rain Likely High 52 °F, low 46 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.