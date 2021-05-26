Cancel
Marathon, FL

4-Day Weather Forecast For Marathon

Marathon Updates
Marathon Updates
 17 days ago

MARATHON, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ec4d8_0aBsxiSd00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 87 °F, low 77 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny in the day; while slight chance rain showers during night

    • High 88 °F, low 77 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Slight Chance Rain Showers

    • High 88 °F, low 78 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Slight Chance Rain Showers

    • High 89 °F, low 78 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

ABOUT

With Marathon Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Marathon Updates

