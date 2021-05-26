Wednesday set for rain in Belle Plaine — 3 ways to make the most of it
(BELLE PLAINE, MN) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Belle Plaine Wednesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.
Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.
Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?
Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.
Along with rain Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Belle Plaine:
Wednesday, May 26
Sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then rain during night
- High 65 °F, low 47 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Thursday, May 27
Rain in the day; while light rain likely then rain showers likely during night
- High 50 °F, low 39 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Friday, May 28
Chance rain showers in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 60 °F, low 40 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while chance rain showers during night
- High 66 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.