Weather Forecast For Litchfield
LITCHFIELD, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Scattered showers and thunderstorms then partly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 83 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Thursday, May 27
Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 80 °F, low 58 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Friday, May 28
Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 64 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 66 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.