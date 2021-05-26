Cancel
Litchfield, IL

Weather Forecast For Litchfield

Litchfield News Beat
LITCHFIELD, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MgG8a_0aBsxghB00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Scattered showers and thunderstorms then partly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 83 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 80 °F, low 58 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 64 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 66 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Litchfield News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

