Weather Forecast For Litchfield

LITCHFIELD, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, May 26 Scattered showers and thunderstorms then partly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 83 °F, low 62 °F Breezy: 7 mph



Thursday, May 27 Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then showers and thunderstorms during night High 80 °F, low 58 °F Windy: 21 mph



Friday, May 28 Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while mostly cloudy during night High 64 °F, low 48 °F Light wind



Saturday, May 29 Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 66 °F, low 47 °F Light wind



