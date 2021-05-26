Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Breckenridge, TX

Wednesday sun alert in Breckenridge — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Posted by 
Breckenridge News Watch
Breckenridge News Watch
 17 days ago

(BRECKENRIDGE, TX) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Breckenridge:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0G1NZY_0aBsxfoS00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 89 °F, low 72 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 91 °F, low 68 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 84 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night

    • High 80 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Breckenridge News Watch

Breckenridge News Watch

Breckenridge, TX
20
Followers
69
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Breckenridge News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Breckenridge, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Sun#Picnic#Nws Data#Snacks#Inspiration#Gathering Sizes#Risk Levels#Covid 19 Restrictions#Today#Advice
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Breckenridge, TXPosted by
Breckenridge News Watch

Breckenridge’s 4-day weather outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Breckenridge: Friday, May 14: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Saturday, May 15: Mostly cloudy then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Sunday, May 16: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms; Monday, May 17: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms;
Texas Statesmcorridornews.com

Strong to severe weather heading into the Texas Hill Country

The National Weather Service Austin and San Antonio TX are forecasting a hazardous weather outlook is for South-Central Texas in the following counties;. Llano – Burnet – Williamson – Val Verde – Edwards – Real – Kerr – Bandera – Gillespie – Kendall – Blanco – Hays – Travis – Bastrop – Lee – Kinney – Uvalde – Medina – Bexar – Comal – Guadalupe – Caldwell – Fayette – Maverick – Zavala – Frio – Atascosa – Wilson – Karnes – Gonzales – De Witt – Lavaca – Dimmit.
Texas StateBeaumont Enterprise

Spring showers inundate SE Texas

Nearly a year to the day of Southeast Texas’ last major spring rain event, residents again were inundated. On May 14, 2020, the region saw a similarly-strong storm where about 6 inches of rain fell in Beaumont in just 90 minutes. But this time, Beaumont and Port Arthur homes went...