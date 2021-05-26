Cancel
Rockdale, TX

Daily Weather Forecast For Rockdale

Rockdale Post
 17 days ago

ROCKDALE, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1krq2F_0aBsxevj00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 84 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 84 °F, low 70 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 84 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 82 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

