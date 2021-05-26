Daily Weather Forecast For Rockdale
ROCKDALE, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 84 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Thursday, May 27
Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 84 °F, low 70 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Friday, May 28
Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 84 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Saturday, May 29
Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night
- High 82 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.