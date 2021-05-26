Cancel
Monahans, TX

Wednesday sun alert in Monahans — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Monahans News Beat
(MONAHANS, TX) The forecast is calling for sun today in Monahans. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Monahans:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dHr4v_0aBsxcAH00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 98 °F, low 72 °F
    • Windy: 35 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 99 °F, low 69 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear during night

    • High 96 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 92 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Monahans News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

