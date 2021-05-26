Cancel
Dublin, TX

Dublin Weather Forecast

Dublin Voice
 17 days ago

DUBLIN, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DQIFx_0aBsxZSy00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 84 °F, low 69 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 85 °F, low 68 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 81 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 78 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

Don't forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Dublin, TX
ABOUT

With Dublin Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Dublin, TXPosted by
Dublin Voice

Dublin gas at $2.89 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(DUBLIN, TX) Gas prices vary across in the Dublin area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.10 per gallon. Alon at 18974 S Us-377 was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.89 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Valero at 505 E Blackjack St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.
Dublin, TXPosted by
Dublin Voice

Take advantage of a rainy Thursday in Dublin

(DUBLIN, TX) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Dublin Thursday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.
Dublin, TXPosted by
Dublin Voice

Get weather-ready — Dublin’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Dublin: Tuesday, May 18: Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Wednesday, May 19: Showers And Thunderstorms Likely; Thursday, May 20: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Friday, May 21: Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night;
Eastland County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastland, Erath, Hood, Palo Pinto, Parker by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 22:13:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 02:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Eastland; Erath; Hood; Palo Pinto; Parker SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN ERATH...NORTHEASTERN EASTLAND...WESTERN PARKER...SOUTHERN PALO PINTO AND NORTHWESTERN HOOD COUNTIES UNTIL 245 AM CDT At 216 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a cluster of strong thunderstorms from Strawn to Mineral Wells, moving east at 25 mph. Nickel size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Mineral Wells, Gordon, Lipan, Cool, Mineral Wells State Park, Morgan Mill, Huckabay, Strawn, Millsap and Mingus.
Texas Statesmcorridornews.com

Strong to severe weather heading into the Texas Hill Country

The National Weather Service Austin and San Antonio TX are forecasting a hazardous weather outlook is for South-Central Texas in the following counties;. Llano – Burnet – Williamson – Val Verde – Edwards – Real – Kerr – Bandera – Gillespie – Kendall – Blanco – Hays – Travis – Bastrop – Lee – Kinney – Uvalde – Medina – Bexar – Comal – Guadalupe – Caldwell – Fayette – Maverick – Zavala – Frio – Atascosa – Wilson – Karnes – Gonzales – De Witt – Lavaca – Dimmit.