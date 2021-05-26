Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fennville, MI

Jump on Fennville’s rainy forecast today

Posted by 
Fennville News Flash
Fennville News Flash
 17 days ago

(FENNVILLE, MI) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Fennville Wednesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Fennville:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00ne0G_0aBsxYaF00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 73 °F, low 43 °F
    • Breezy: 7 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Partly sunny then chance rain showers in the day; while rain showers during night

    • High 67 °F, low 42 °F
    • Windy: 28 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night

    • High 58 °F, low 41 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 67 °F, low 41 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Fennville News Flash

Fennville News Flash

Fennville, MI
8
Followers
72
Post
978
Views
ABOUT

With Fennville News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fennville, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Personal Finances#Sunbreak#Fennville Wednesday#Chance Rain Showers#Nws Data#Nearby Hikes#Time#Stand Up Paddle Boarding#Streaming#Things#Planning#Grey#Today#Inspiration#Bookkeeping#Theater
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Fennville, MIPosted by
Fennville News Flash

Fennville’s 4-day weather outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Fennville: Wednesday, May 19: Chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 20: Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night; Friday, May 21: Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night; Saturday, May 22: Slight chance rain showers then mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night;
Fennville, MIPosted by
Fennville News Flash

Seize the day (even if it’s cloudy)

(FENNVILLE, MI.) A cloudy grey blanket is set to settle over Fennville Saturday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.