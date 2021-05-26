Lewistown Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
LEWISTOWN, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Light rain then showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog during night
- High 51 °F, low 36 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 10 mph
Thursday, May 27
Patchy fog then sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 69 °F, low 44 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Friday, May 28
Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 61 °F, low 37 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 62 °F, low 39 °F
- Light wind
