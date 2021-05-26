Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Virginia State

Former Va. Sen. John Warner dies at 94

By Celine Castronuovo
Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 17 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0u5NgM_0aBsxRPA00
© Getty Images

Former GOP Sen. John Warner from Virginia, who served in Congress for five terms and played a central role in shaping military affairs legislation, has died. He was 94.

The Washington Post reported Wednesday that Warner’s chief of staff Carter Cornick announced the former senator’s death, and longtime chief of staff Susan A. Magill told The Associated Press that the former Navy secretary’s cause of death was heart failure.

“He was frail but had a lot of spirit until his last days,” Magill told the news agency, adding that he passed away at his home in Alexandria, Va., with his wife and daughter by his side.

Warner, who for part of his time in Congress served as chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, was one of few World War II veterans in the Senate and became a respected lawmaker on both sides of the aisle for his consensus building and diligence, the Post reported.

The senator, who was married to Elizabeth Taylor from 1976 to 1982, was also widely respected for his independence in shaping policy.

Warner during debate on Democrats’ push to withdraw American troops from Iraq in 2007 led Republicans in opposing the move, saying at the time, “What we have on the line is the credibility of the United States of America”

Just one year later, however, he criticized the George W. Bush administration's proposed “surge” in troops in Iraq, saying, “The reason I’m into this situation so deeply is that I feel that the American citizens have given so generously with their sons and daughters.”

“Have we not fulfilled our commitment to the Iraqi people?” he questioned.

The lawmaker also joined fellow Republican Sens. John McCain (Ariz.) and Lindsey Graham (S.C.) in co-sponsoring legislation banning the torture of suspected terrorists and opposing provisions to military commissions that were used to try war criminal suspects at Guantanamo Bay, the Post noted.

Warner, who served in Congress from 1979 to 2009, was succeeded by current Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.), no relation.

Lawmakers and political commentators reacted to news of Warner’s passing Wednesday, with Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine (D) calling the late senator an "unmatched leader" and a "dear friend."

"Not having John Warner to go to for advice leaves a big hole in my life. But we can all celebrate a public servant who stood on principle, made us proud, and exemplified the best of what politics can be," Kaine said in a statement.

Mark Warner, whom John Warner endorsed twice for reelection, released a statement, saying, “In Virginia, we expect a lot of our elected officials. We expect them to lead, yet remain humble. We expect them to serve, but with dignity. We expect them to fight for what they believe in, but without making it personal.”

“John Warner was the embodiment of all that and more,” he said. “I firmly believe that we could use more role models like him today.”

The Hill

The Hill

226K+
Followers
22K+
Post
169M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Washington, VA
City
Alexandria, VA
State
Washington State
Local
Virginia Government
State
Virginia State
City
George Washington, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elizabeth Taylor
Person
Mark Warner
Person
John Warner
Person
Tim Kaine
Person
George Washington
Person
Lindsey Graham
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guantanamo Bay#Sen Mark Warner#Sens#Gop#The Washington Post#The Associated Press#Navy#Democrats#American#Republicans#Iraqi#Longtime Chief#S C#Secretary#Cause Of Death#Ariz#Daughters#Reelection#Staff Carter Cornick#Va
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
United States Navy
News Break
Congress
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Country
Iraq
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

It's not just Manchin: No electoral mandate stalls Democrats' leftist agenda

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) recently closed the door on two of the most radical foundational changes threatening the nation: H.R.1, the For the People Act, and a proposal to end the Senate filibuster. While the left is focused on attacking him, they are missing the point. The true culprit for their angst can be found in last November’s elections, whose outcomes provided no mandate to fundamentally change America.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Progressives want to tighten screws beyond Manchin and Sinema

Progressives say pressure on Democratic centrists over ending the filibuster needs to move beyond Sens. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.). Manchin and Sinema have earned headlines — and barbs from the grassroots — by putting brakes on filibuster reform and, in Manchin’s case, by opposing sweeping voting rights legislation.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Why the Democrats need Joe Manchin

Arguably, one of the most powerful men in Washington is Democratic Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia. He is the moderate, centrist swing-decision-maker in the Senate, where President Biden ’s legislative agenda is contingent upon his vote. Democrats received a big win in March with the $1.9 trillion American Rescue...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Maher goes after Manchin: 'Most powerful Republican in the Senate'

HBO’s Bill Maher went after Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) during his show Friday night, dubbing the moderate Democrat the “most powerful Republican in the Senate.”. The comedian and liberal commentator knocked Manchin while opening his show “Real Time with Bill Maher,” noting that President Biden would meet with Queen Elizabeth II on Sunday at the conclusion of the Group of Seven summit.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Harris attends DC Pride rally

Vice President Harris made an appearance with second gentleman Doug Emhoff at the Pride parade in downtown Washington, D.C., on Saturday. Speaking to residents gathered in the city, Harris called for the Senate to pass the Equality Act to provide expanded protections for LGBT people. The House passed the bill in a nearly party-line vote in February.
Iowa StatePosted by
The Hill

Iowa man sentenced for threatening Rep. Jerry Nadler

An Iowa man was sentenced to more than a year in federal prison for threatening Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-N.Y.). Kenneth Brown, 57, was sentenced to 15 months in prison for calling Nadler’s office and telling a staffer that he would find someone to assassinate the New York Democrat, federal prosecutors said Friday.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court confounding its partisan critics

The Supreme Court this week continued to disappoint congressional Democrats and activists with a long line of embarrassingly unanimous, non-ideological rulings. After all, the court is supposedly (to use President Biden ’s words) “out of whack” due to its irreconcilable ideological divisions. Indeed, the court is allegedly so dysfunctionally divided that many, including Democratic leaders, have called for sweeping changes — from packing the court with new justices, to changing its voting rules, or even creating an alternative court.
Arizona StatePosted by
The Hill

Arizona election audit draws Republican tourists

The hottest new destination for political tourists this summer is a barren and crumbling arena surrounded by an empty parking lot, where off-duty law enforcement officials providing security lounge under a flimsy plastic tent to escape the punishing sun and triple-digit heat radiating off the cracked asphalt. Inside Phoenix Memorial...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Overnight Defense: Pentagon details military construction projects getting $2.2B restored from wall funds | Biden chooses former commander to lead Navy | Bill seeks to boost visa program for Afghans who helped US

Happy Friday and welcome to Overnight Defense. I'm Rebecca Kheel, and here's your nightly guide to the latest developments at the Pentagon, on Capitol Hill and beyond. CLICK HERE to subscribe to the newsletter. THE TOPLINE: Of the billions of dollars former President Trump took from the military to build...
EconomyPosted by
The Hill

DC council member withdraws soda tax proposal amid pushback

A city council member in Washington, D.C., is withdrawing her proposal for a soda tax amid pushback from various groups. D.C. Council member Brianne Nadeau introduced the Nutrition Equity Amendment Act of 2021 in late March, which would have repealed the state’s current 8 percent sales tax on sugar drinks and replaced it with an excise tax of 1.5 cents per ounce on the distribution of sugary drinks.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Garland sparks anger with willingness to side with Trump

Attorney General Merrick Garland has angered Trump critics and the Biden administration's most ardent supporters in his first three months of office, as his Department of Justice (DOJ) has shown an increased willingness to side in court with the Trump administration. The early signs from Garland’s DOJ are worrying for...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Vaccinated lawmakers no longer required to wear masks on House floor

Lawmakers who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 will no longer be required to wear masks in the House chamber, Democratic leaders announced Friday. The change reflects updated guidance from the Capitol's attending physician released Friday to only retain the mask requirement for people who aren't fully vaccinated or are "vaccination-indeterminate."
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

The press has its own border problem

If the news media want to regain the public trust and genuinely improve the national conversation, they need to improve their analysis game. Case in point: the most recent flap involving Vice President Kamala Harris ’s trip to Central America and her answers to reporters’ questions regarding her role as the Biden administration’s point person on immigration policy.