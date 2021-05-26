Mineral Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
MINERAL, VA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night
- High 91 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Thursday, May 27
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 87 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Friday, May 28
Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then light rain likely during night
- High 80 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, May 29
Light rain likely then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 66 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.