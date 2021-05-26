Cancel
Mineral, VA

Mineral Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Mineral News Watch
 17 days ago

MINERAL, VA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ODdNn_0aBsxQWR00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night

    • High 91 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 87 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then light rain likely during night

    • High 80 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Light rain likely then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 66 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Mineral News Watch

