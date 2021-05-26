Cancel
Omak, WA

Sun forecast for Omak — 3 ways to hit it head-on

Omak Updates
Omak Updates
 17 days ago

(OMAK, WA) A sunny Wednesday is here for Omak, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Omak:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MwU7Z_0aBsxPdi00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 78 °F, low 53 °F
    • 5 to 14 mph wind

  • Thursday, May 27

    Chance rain showers in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 71 °F, low 44 °F
    • Windy: 28 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 72 °F, low 43 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while clear during night

    • High 78 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Omak, WA
With Omak Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

Omak, WA
Omak, WA
Posted by
Omak Updates

Take advantage of Saturday sun in Omak

(OMAK, WA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Omak. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Omak, WA
Posted by
Omak Updates

Omak gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.05 per gallon

(OMAK, WA) Depending on where you fill up in Omak, you could be saving up to $0.05 per gallon on gas. According to a survey by GasBuddy, Stampede Mini Mart at 111 Riverside Dr was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.42 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Chevron at 600 Omache Dr, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.47.
Omak, WA
Posted by
Omak Updates

Sunday has sun for Omak — 3 ways to make the most of it

(OMAK, WA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Omak. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Okanogan County, WA
weather.gov

Hydrologic Outlook issued for Okanogan by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 11:34:00 PDT Expires: 2021-05-18 15:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Unknown Certainty: Possible Target Area: Okanogan SIGNIFICANT RISES ON OKANOGAN COUNTY RIVERS THIS WEEK Monday, May 17th will be the last warm day this week contributing to mountain snow melt however run off from this weekend`s warm weather will continue to feed into the Okanogan River Basin through Wednesday resulting in significant rises. The Okanogan River at Tonasket is expected to crest Wednesday into Thursday with river levels hovering right around the minor flood stage of 15.0 feet. Increased flows are also expected for the Similkameen River. Monitor weather and river forecasts from the National Weather Service to be informed with the latest information available. Monitor current river levels and forecasts at: Water.weather.gov/ahps2/area.php?wfo=otx&hydro_type=0&hsa_type=1
Omak, WA
Posted by
Omak Updates

Get weather-ready — Omak’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Omak: Friday, May 14: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Saturday, May 15: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Sunday, May 16: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Monday, May 17: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night;
Okanogan County, WA
Omak Chronicle

Okanogan River expected to reach flood stage

TONASKET — The Okanogan Rivers is expected to hit minor flood stage by next week, according to meteorologists at the Spokane office of the National Weather Service. “Unseasonably warm temperatures and rapidly melting mountain snowpack will lead to significant rises in rivers and creeks across Okanogan County into next week,” officials said in a hydrologic outlook warning Friday morning. “Some of the bigger rises are expected along the Okanogan River, and current forecasts place the river into action stage near Tonasket by Sunday and into minor flood stage by Monday night. Increased flow is also expected for the Similkameen River.”