Biden to appoint Tom Nides as ambassador to Israel: report

President Biden will appoint former State Department senior official Tom Nides to be U.S. ambassador to Israel, The Associated Press reports.

An unidentified source told the AP that vetting is underway, though the timing of the announcement is not clear.

Nides, who served as deputy secretary of State for management and resources under former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton , is currently managing director and vice chairman of Morgan Stanley.

Former Rep. Robert Wexler (D-Fla.) was also considered for the position, officials told the news outlet.

The AP notes that filling the position of U.S. ambassador to Israel has become a high priority ever since the conflict between Israel and Hamas began earlier this month. Israelis have complained that Biden has been slow in appointing an envoy and in reaching out to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Biden spoke to Netanyahu for the first time as U.S. president about a month after he assumed office, having put it off in order to discuss reviving the Iran nuclear deal with European allies, a move that Netanyahu opposes.

Officials told the AP that diplomatic efforts with Israel were complicated by the country's own chaotic politics as it prepared for a fourth round of elections in March. Netanyahu, who is currently on trial for corruption, failed to secure enough votes to remain in office, though none of his opponents succeeded in securing a parliamentary majority either.