POTUS

Biden to appoint Tom Nides as ambassador to Israel: report

The Hill
The Hill
 17 days ago
© Getty Images

President Biden will appoint former State Department senior official Tom Nides to be U.S. ambassador to Israel, The Associated Press reports.

An unidentified source told the AP that vetting is underway, though the timing of the announcement is not clear.

Nides, who served as deputy secretary of State for management and resources under former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton , is currently managing director and vice chairman of Morgan Stanley.

Former Rep. Robert Wexler (D-Fla.) was also considered for the position, officials told the news outlet.

The AP notes that filling the position of U.S. ambassador to Israel has become a high priority ever since the conflict between Israel and Hamas began earlier this month. Israelis have complained that Biden has been slow in appointing an envoy and in reaching out to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Biden spoke to Netanyahu for the first time as U.S. president about a month after he assumed office, having put it off in order to discuss reviving the Iran nuclear deal with European allies, a move that Netanyahu opposes.

Officials told the AP that diplomatic efforts with Israel were complicated by the country's own chaotic politics as it prepared for a fourth round of elections in March. Netanyahu, who is currently on trial for corruption, failed to secure enough votes to remain in office, though none of his opponents succeeded in securing a parliamentary majority either.

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

Robert Wexler
Benjamin Netanyahu
Hillary Clinton
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Morgan Stanley
POTUS
Politics
U.S. Politics
Foreign Policy

Ilhan Omar: US congresswoman defends 'offensive' Israel remark

A US congresswoman has hit back after a rare rebuke from Democratic colleagues over her remarks seeming to liken the US and Israel to Hamas and the Taliban. A dozen Jewish lawmakers called on Ilhan Omar to "clarify her words", but the Minnesota representative slammed the group's "tropes". This is...
POTUS
Axios

Netanyahu rejects Trump comparisons, pledges peaceful transition of power

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud party rejected on Thursday the comparisons being made in the U.S. between his efforts to block a transition of power and those of former President Trump after the November 2020 presidential election. Why it matters: On the verge of being replaced after 12 years...
POTUS
Axios

Biden likely to appoint Middle East envoy, Israeli foreign minister says

Outgoing Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi said in a farewell briefing to reporters on Tuesday that the Biden administration is likely to appoint a Middle East envoy who will focus on strengthening the normalization agreements between Israel and the Arab world and will push for more. Why it matters: The...
POTUS
Axios

Scoop: Biden pressed to renominate failed Obama ambassador pick

Sen. Robert Menendez (D-N.J.) has asked President Biden to nominate George Tsunis, a New York hotel executive and major Democratic donor, for an ambassadorship, people familiar with the matter tell Axios. Why it matters: As chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Menendez has the ability to slow-walk any ambassadorial...
U.S. Politicsamericanmilitarynews.com

Biden seeks State Department budget boost, but ambassador nominations lag

President Joe Biden, who vowed to “repair our alliances and engage with the world once again,” is proposing to put dollars behind that promise. But analysts say he’s lacking the lower-level diplomacy that’s critical to building strong relationships. The federal budget released last Friday proposes an increase of more than...