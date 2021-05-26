York Weather Forecast
YORK, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Mostly sunny in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 83 °F, low 60 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Thursday, May 27
Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while scattered rain showers then partly cloudy during night
- High 74 °F, low 47 °F
- Windy: 30 mph
Friday, May 28
Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 63 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, May 29
Partly sunny then isolated rain showers in the day; while scattered rain showers during night
- High 69 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
