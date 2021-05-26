Cancel
York, NE

York Weather Forecast

York Dispatch
 17 days ago

YORK, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MgG8a_0aBsxMEl00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Mostly sunny in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 83 °F, low 60 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while scattered rain showers then partly cloudy during night

    • High 74 °F, low 47 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 63 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Partly sunny then isolated rain showers in the day; while scattered rain showers during night

    • High 69 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

York, NE
With York Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

