Grantsville, UT

Grantsville Daily Weather Forecast

Grantsville Times
Grantsville Times
 17 days ago

GRANTSVILLE, UT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m5Co5_0aBsxLM200

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 69 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 9 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 78 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 9 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 79 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 74 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Grantsville, UT
With Grantsville Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

