4-Day Weather Forecast For Odessa
ODESSA, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then showers and thunderstorms likely during night
- High 83 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 9 mph
Thursday, May 27
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 78 °F, low 53 °F
- 6 to 12 mph wind
Friday, May 28
Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 64 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 66 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
