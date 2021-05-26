Cancel
Odessa, MO

4-Day Weather Forecast For Odessa

Odessa News Beat
 17 days ago

ODESSA, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02yhxN_0aBsxJaa00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 83 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 9 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 78 °F, low 53 °F
    • 6 to 12 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 64 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 66 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

