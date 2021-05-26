Weather Forecast For Lamar
LAMAR, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Mostly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night
- High 86 °F, low 54 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Thursday, May 27
Sunny in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 82 °F, low 50 °F
- 5 to 20 mph wind
Friday, May 28
Slight chance rain showers then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 80 °F, low 53 °F
- Windy: 35 mph
Saturday, May 29
Sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 85 °F, low 55 °F
- Windy: 15 to 20 mph
