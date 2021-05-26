Weather Forecast For Lamar

LAMAR, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, May 26 Mostly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night High 86 °F, low 54 °F 10 to 15 mph wind



Thursday, May 27 Sunny in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 82 °F, low 50 °F 5 to 20 mph wind



Friday, May 28 Slight chance rain showers then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 80 °F, low 53 °F Windy: 35 mph



Saturday, May 29 Sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 85 °F, low 55 °F Windy: 15 to 20 mph



