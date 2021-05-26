Cancel
Rawlins, WY

Seize the day (even if it’s cloudy)

Posted by 
Rawlins Updates
Rawlins Updates
 17 days ago

(RAWLINS, WY.) Wednesday is set to be cloudy in Rawlins, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: If you like exercise outdoors, a cloudy day can be the perfect opportunity to notch up the intensity. Without the sun beating down, joggers, cyclists and other fitness enthusiasts can push their limits in crisp cool air.

Yard work: Who likes baking under the sun while they rake leaves or mow the lawn? Keep it cool by stacking heavy yard work tasks on overcast days.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a cloudy Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Rawlins:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MuyTs_0aBsxHp800

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Mostly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 68 °F, low 37 °F
    • 5 to 25 mph wind

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 66 °F, low 42 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 79 °F, low 41 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance rain showers then cloudy during night

    • High 69 °F, low 43 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

