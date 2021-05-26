Seize the day (even if it’s cloudy)

(RAWLINS, WY.) Wednesday is set to be cloudy in Rawlins, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: If you like exercise outdoors, a cloudy day can be the perfect opportunity to notch up the intensity. Without the sun beating down, joggers, cyclists and other fitness enthusiasts can push their limits in crisp cool air.

Yard work: Who likes baking under the sun while they rake leaves or mow the lawn? Keep it cool by stacking heavy yard work tasks on overcast days.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a cloudy Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Rawlins:

Wednesday, May 26 Mostly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 68 °F, low 37 °F 5 to 25 mph wind



Thursday, May 27 Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 66 °F, low 42 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



Friday, May 28 Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night High 79 °F, low 41 °F Light wind



Saturday, May 29 Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance rain showers then cloudy during night High 69 °F, low 43 °F Light wind



