Daily Weather Forecast For Creston
CRESTON, IA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Sunny in the day; while chance rain showers then chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 81 °F, low 60 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Thursday, May 27
Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night
- High 73 °F, low 46 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
Friday, May 28
Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 58 °F, low 43 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 65 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
