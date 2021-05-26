Cancel
Creston, IA

Daily Weather Forecast For Creston

Creston Dispatch
Creston Dispatch
 17 days ago

CRESTON, IA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QwJfI_0aBsxGwP00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Sunny in the day; while chance rain showers then chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 81 °F, low 60 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 73 °F, low 46 °F
    • Windy: 24 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 58 °F, low 43 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 65 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Creston Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers.

