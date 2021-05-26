Cancel
Douglas, WY

Cloudy forecast for Douglas — 3 ways to hit it head-on

Douglas News Beat
 17 days ago

(DOUGLAS, WY.) A cloudy grey blanket is set to settle over Douglas Wednesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Sprints day: If you like exercise outdoors, a cloudy day can be the perfect opportunity to notch up the intensity. Without the sun beating down, joggers, cyclists and other fitness enthusiasts can push their limits in crisp cool air.

Yard work: It might not be the first thing people think of, but a cool day can also be great for more strenuous outdoor tasks like mowing the lawn.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a cloudy Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Douglas:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vTY9i_0aBsxF3g00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Mostly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 74 °F, low 40 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 67 °F, low 39 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 78 °F, low 43 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance rain showers during night

    • High 67 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Douglas News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

