Houghton, MI

Sunbreak Wednesday — tackle it with these activities

Posted by 
Houghton Digest
Houghton Digest
 17 days ago

(HOUGHTON, MI) The forecast is calling for sun today in Houghton. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Houghton:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z2HVC_0aBsxEAx00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 54 °F, low 36 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 49 °F, low 34 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while clear then widespread frost during night

    • High 56 °F, low 31 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Areas of frost then sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 63 °F, low 42 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Houghton Digest

Houghton Digest

Houghton, MI
ABOUT

With Houghton Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

