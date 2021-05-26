Cancel
North Manchester, IN

Wednesday rain in North Manchester: Ideas to make the most of it

Posted by 
North Manchester Today
North Manchester Today
 17 days ago

(NORTH MANCHESTER, IN) Wednesday is set to be rainy in North Manchester, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for North Manchester:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hxS96_0aBsxDIE00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 80 °F, low 52 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 75 °F, low 50 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night

    • High 58 °F, low 43 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 65 °F, low 42 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

North Manchester Today

North Manchester Today

North Manchester, IN
With North Manchester Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

Posted by
North Manchester Today

Rainy forecast for North Manchester? Jump on it!

(NORTH MANCHESTER, IN) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over North Manchester Wednesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.
North Manchester, IN
Posted by
North Manchester Today

Sunbreak Saturday — tackle it with these activities

(NORTH MANCHESTER, IN) The forecast is calling for sun today in North Manchester. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
North Manchester, IN
Posted by
North Manchester Today

Sunday has sun for North Manchester — 3 ways to make the most of it

(NORTH MANCHESTER, IN) The forecast is calling for sun today in North Manchester. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
North Manchester, IN
Posted by
North Manchester Today

Your 4-day outlook for North Manchester weather

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in North Manchester: Wednesday, May 19: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 20: Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Friday, May 21: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night; Saturday, May 22: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;
North Manchester, IN
Posted by
North Manchester Today

Get weather-ready — North Manchester’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in North Manchester: Monday, May 17: Light rain likely in the day; while chance rain showers during night; Tuesday, May 18: Rain showers likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Wednesday, May 19: Chance rain showers in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 20: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night;