Wednesday rain in North Manchester: Ideas to make the most of it

(NORTH MANCHESTER, IN) Wednesday is set to be rainy in North Manchester, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for North Manchester:

Wednesday, May 26 Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly clear during night High 80 °F, low 52 °F Windy: 25 mph



Thursday, May 27 Mostly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night High 75 °F, low 50 °F Windy: 25 mph



Friday, May 28 Rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night High 58 °F, low 43 °F Light wind



Saturday, May 29 Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 65 °F, low 42 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.