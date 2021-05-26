Cancel
Moab, UT

Daily Weather Forecast For Moab

Moab News Alert
Moab News Alert
 17 days ago

MOAB, UT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m5Co5_0aBsxCPV00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Mostly Cloudy

    • High 87 °F, low 56 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 89 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 92 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 94 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Moab News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

