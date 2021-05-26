Daily Weather Forecast For Gunnison
GUNNISON, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Mostly cloudy in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 71 °F, low 30 °F
- 5 to 20 mph wind
Thursday, May 27
Mostly sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 72 °F, low 32 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Friday, May 28
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 74 °F, low 34 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 77 °F, low 38 °F
- Light wind
