4-Day Weather Forecast For Libby
LIBBY, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Patchy fog then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy then patchy fog during night
- High 73 °F, low 43 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 3 mph
Thursday, May 27
Patchy fog then chance light rain in the day; while light rain likely during night
- High 80 °F, low 41 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Friday, May 28
Chance light rain then showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 64 °F, low 38 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 74 °F, low 41 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.