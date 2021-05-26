Cancel
Libby, MT

4-Day Weather Forecast For Libby

LIBBY, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LAYHx_0aBsx75700

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Patchy fog then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy then patchy fog during night

    • High 73 °F, low 43 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 3 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Patchy fog then chance light rain in the day; while light rain likely during night

    • High 80 °F, low 41 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Chance light rain then showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 64 °F, low 38 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 74 °F, low 41 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

