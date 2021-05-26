Cancel
Nantucket, MA

Weather Forecast For Nantucket

Nantucket Voice
 17 days ago

NANTUCKET, MA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F5PkR_0aBsx6CO00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Patchy Fog

    • High 68 °F, low 59 °F
    • 14 to 21 mph wind

  • Thursday, May 27

    Chance rain showers then partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 70 °F, low 51 °F
    • 6 to 15 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Partly sunny then chance rain showers in the day; while rain showers during night

    • High 62 °F, low 48 °F
    • Windy: 31 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Rain showers likely in the day; while slight chance rain showers during night

    • High 59 °F, low 50 °F
    • Windy: 18 to 22 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Nantucket, MA
ABOUT

With Nantucket Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Nantucket, MA
Nantucket Voice

Sunbreak Sunday — tackle it with these activities

(NANTUCKET, MA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Nantucket. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Nantucket, MA
Nantucket Voice

Nantucket is in for a sunny Tuesday — jump on it!

(NANTUCKET, MA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Nantucket. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!