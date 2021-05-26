Weather Forecast For Devils Lake
DEVILS LAKE, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 55 °F, low 35 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Thursday, May 27
Partly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 56 °F, low 34 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Friday, May 28
Areas of frost then sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then chance rain showers during night
- High 63 °F, low 45 °F
- Windy: 29 mph
Saturday, May 29
Chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then mostly clear during night
- High 69 °F, low 46 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
