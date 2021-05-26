Weather Forecast For Devils Lake

DEVILS LAKE, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, May 26 Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night High 55 °F, low 35 °F Windy: 21 mph



Thursday, May 27 Partly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 56 °F, low 34 °F Windy: 20 mph



Friday, May 28 Areas of frost then sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then chance rain showers during night High 63 °F, low 45 °F Windy: 29 mph



Saturday, May 29 Chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then mostly clear during night High 69 °F, low 46 °F Windy: 25 mph



