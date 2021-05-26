Cancel
Devils Lake, ND

Weather Forecast For Devils Lake

Devils Lake Digest
 17 days ago

DEVILS LAKE, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1i0mIO_0aBsx5Jf00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 55 °F, low 35 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 56 °F, low 34 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Areas of frost then sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then chance rain showers during night

    • High 63 °F, low 45 °F
    • Windy: 29 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then mostly clear during night

    • High 69 °F, low 46 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Devils Lake Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

