Weather Forecast For Caribou
CARIBOU, ME(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Scattered rain showers in the day; while widespread showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 85 °F, low 48 °F
- 9 to 15 mph wind
Thursday, May 27
Isolated rain showers then sunny in the day; while clear during night
- High 55 °F, low 38 °F
- 8 to 13 mph wind
Friday, May 28
Sunny in the day; while clear during night
- High 54 °F, low 38 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 9 mph
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then areas of frost during night
- High 61 °F, low 37 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.