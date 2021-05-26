Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Caribou, ME

Weather Forecast For Caribou

Posted by 
Caribou Today
Caribou Today
 17 days ago

CARIBOU, ME(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gmRyz_0aBsx3YD00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Scattered rain showers in the day; while widespread showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 85 °F, low 48 °F
    • 9 to 15 mph wind

  • Thursday, May 27

    Isolated rain showers then sunny in the day; while clear during night

    • High 55 °F, low 38 °F
    • 8 to 13 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while clear during night

    • High 54 °F, low 38 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 9 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then areas of frost during night

    • High 61 °F, low 37 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Caribou Today

Caribou Today

Caribou, ME
7
Followers
72
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Caribou Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Caribou, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Data#Newsbreak#Rain#Nws Data#Frost
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Caribou, MEPosted by
Caribou Today

Caribou is in for a sunny Thursday — jump on it!

(CARIBOU, ME) The forecast is calling for sun today in Caribou. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Caribou, MEPosted by
Caribou Today

Get weather-ready — Caribou’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Caribou: Saturday, May 15: Mostly sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms in the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms during night; Sunday, May 16: Chance rain showers in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night; Monday, May 17: Chance rain showers in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Tuesday, May 18: Chance rain showers then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night;
Maine StatePosted by
B98.5

Maine Will Get A Sneak Peak At Summer On Wednesday & Thursday

There is no denying that the Winter of 2020 / 2021 was really mild. Yes, there were a lot of people who were overjoyed at the fact they did not have a lot of snow to shovel and did not have to deal with the frigid temperatures that we normally have to deal with in a regular winter. Of course, the snowmobilers and skiers were less than happy about the lack of snow.
Aroostook County, MEweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northeast Aroostook by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 16:53:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-17 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northeast Aroostook A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT EAST CENTRAL AROOSTOOK COUNTY At 452 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near Easton, or 10 miles south of Fort Fairfield, moving east at 20 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Presque Isle, Fort Fairfield, Mars Hill, Easton, Bridgewater, Blaine and Westfield. This includes US Highway 1 between Bridgewater and Mars Hill.
Maine StateBangor Daily News

Maine will see a streak of 70-degree days throughout the week

Temperatures in Maine are expected to peak at over 70 degrees fahrenheit over the next week, following the unseasonably warm start to the year. The National Weather Service station in Caribou predicts that central Maine could see temperatures up to 75 degrees on Wednesday, and 78 degrees on Thursday. Following...