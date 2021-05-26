Cloudy forecast today — make the most of it with these activities

(LA JUNTA, CO.) Wednesday is set to be cloudy in La Junta, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.

Yard work: Who likes baking under the sun while they rake leaves or mow the lawn? Keep it cool by stacking heavy yard work tasks on overcast days.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with clouds Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for La Junta:

Wednesday, May 26 Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly cloudy during night High 87 °F, low 55 °F 10 to 20 mph wind



Thursday, May 27 Sunny in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 83 °F, low 53 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



Friday, May 28 Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly clear during night High 85 °F, low 55 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



Saturday, May 29 Sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 88 °F, low 56 °F 10 to 15 mph wind



