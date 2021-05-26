Cancel
La Junta, CO

Cloudy forecast today — make the most of it with these activities

La Junta News Beat
 17 days ago

(LA JUNTA, CO.) Wednesday is set to be cloudy in La Junta, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.

Yard work: Who likes baking under the sun while they rake leaves or mow the lawn? Keep it cool by stacking heavy yard work tasks on overcast days.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with clouds Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for La Junta:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H91an_0aBsx2fU00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 87 °F, low 55 °F
    • 10 to 20 mph wind

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 83 °F, low 53 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 85 °F, low 55 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 88 °F, low 56 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

