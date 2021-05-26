Cancel
Steele, ND

Daily Weather Forecast For Steele

 17 days ago

STEELE, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W8Z3A_0aBsx1ml00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Mostly cloudy then slight chance rain showers in the day; while rain showers during night

    • High 55 °F, low 35 °F
    • 14 to 18 mph wind

  • Thursday, May 27

    Rain showers likely in the day; while chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night

    • High 49 °F, low 33 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then chance rain showers during night

    • High 59 °F, low 43 °F
    • Windy: 31 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then mostly clear during night

    • High 67 °F, low 44 °F
    • Windy: 26 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

