Daily Weather Forecast For Steele
STEELE, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Mostly cloudy then slight chance rain showers in the day; while rain showers during night
- High 55 °F, low 35 °F
- 14 to 18 mph wind
Thursday, May 27
Rain showers likely in the day; while chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night
- High 49 °F, low 33 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Friday, May 28
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then chance rain showers during night
- High 59 °F, low 43 °F
- Windy: 31 mph
Saturday, May 29
Chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then mostly clear during night
- High 67 °F, low 44 °F
- Windy: 26 mph
