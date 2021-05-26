Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Evant, TX

Evant Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Evant Today
Evant Today
 17 days ago

EVANT, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mbbp7_0aBswxLf00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 85 °F, low 69 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 86 °F, low 69 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 83 °F, low 66 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 81 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Evant Today

Evant Today

Evant, TX
15
Followers
155
Post
543
Views
ABOUT

With Evant Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Evant, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorms#Weather Data#Newsbreak#Nws Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Evant, TXPosted by
Evant Today

Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

(EVANT, TX) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Evant Sunday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.
Evant, TXPosted by
Evant Today

Tuesday rain in Evant: Ideas to make the most of it

(EVANT, TX) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Evant Tuesday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.
Evant, TXPosted by
Evant Today

Take advantage of a rainy Saturday in Evant

(EVANT, TX) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Evant Saturday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.
Evant, TXPosted by
Evant Today

Evant’s 4-day weather outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Evant: Wednesday, May 19: Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Thursday, May 20: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Friday, May 21: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms; Saturday, May 22: Showers And Thunderstorms Likely;
Evant, TXPosted by
Evant Today

Your forecast: The next 4 days in Evant

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Evant: Monday, May 17: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms; Tuesday, May 18: Showers And Thunderstorms; Wednesday, May 19: Showers And Thunderstorms Likely; Thursday, May 20: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms;
Evant, TXPosted by
Evant Today

Get weather-ready — Evant’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Evant: Friday, May 14: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Saturday, May 15: Mostly cloudy then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Sunday, May 16: Showers And Thunderstorms Likely; Monday, May 17: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms;
Bell County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bell, Coryell by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 07:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bell; Coryell SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN CORYELL AND NORTHWESTERN BELL COUNTIES UNTIL 100 PM CDT At 1230 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Copperas Cove, moving east at 35 mph. Penny size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Killeen, Temple, Copperas Cove, Harker Heights, Belton, Fort Hood, Nolanville and Morgan`s Point Resort.