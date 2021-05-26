Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Richfield, ID

Daily Weather Forecast For Richfield

Posted by 
Richfield Post
Richfield Post
 17 days ago

RICHFIELD, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f784Q_0aBswvaD00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 67 °F, low 38 °F
    • Windy: 29 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 75 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 7 to 10 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 68 °F, low 38 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 72 °F, low 44 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Richfield Post

Richfield Post

Richfield, ID
2
Followers
138
Post
314
Views
ABOUT

With Richfield Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Richfield, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Data#Newsbreak#Nws Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Richfield, IDPosted by
Richfield Post

Sunbreak Monday — tackle it with these activities

(RICHFIELD, ID) The forecast is calling for sun today in Richfield. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Richfield, IDPosted by
Richfield Post

Take advantage of Friday sun in Richfield

(RICHFIELD, ID) The forecast is calling for sun today in Richfield. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Richfield, IDPosted by
Richfield Post

Get weather-ready — Richfield’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Richfield: Saturday, May 15: Mostly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Sunday, May 16: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Monday, May 17: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Tuesday, May 18: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night;
Bingham County, IDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Bingham, Blaine, Cassia, Lincoln, Minidoka, Power by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 19:38:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-16 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Wind damage with these storms will occur before any rain or lightning. Do not wait for the sound of thunder before taking cover. SEEK SHELTER IMMEDIATELY inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Bingham; Blaine; Cassia; Lincoln; Minidoka; Power A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM MDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN BLAINE...NORTHWESTERN POWER...SOUTHEASTERN LINCOLN...NORTHERN CASSIA...SOUTHWESTERN BINGHAM AND MINIDOKA COUNTIES At 736 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Taber to 14 miles north of Hazelton, moving north at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Burley, Rupert, Heyburn, Lake Walcott, Paul, Declo, Albion, Minidoka, Cold Water Rest Area, Acequia, Yale Rest Area, Massacre Rocks, Bear Trap Airport, Kimama, Pilar Butte, Idahome and Interstate 84 And 86 Junction. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH
Blaine County, IDweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Shoshone, Lava Beds, Wood River Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-14 17:55:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-14 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Shoshone, Lava Beds; Wood River Foothills THUNDERSTORMS SOUTHEAST OF FAIRFIELD MOVING EAST TOWARD CAREY THROUGH 700 PM MDT At 553 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a thunderstorm 17 miles southeast of Fairfield, moving east at 25 mph. Brief moderate rain, occasional lightning, and wind gusts to 30 mph are possible with this storm as it moves east through the Magic Reservoir area toward Carey and Picabo around 700 PM MDT. Locations impacted include Carey, Picabo, Gannett and Shoshone Ice Caves.