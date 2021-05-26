Silverton Weather Forecast
SILVERTON, TX
Wednesday, May 26
Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 86 °F, low 64 °F
- Windy: 35 mph
Thursday, May 27
Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 87 °F, low 59 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Friday, May 28
Chance Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 71 °F, low 56 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Saturday, May 29
Mostly cloudy in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 72 °F, low 59 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.