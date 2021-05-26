Tuskahoma Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
TUSKAHOMA, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night
- High 83 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Thursday, May 27
Partly sunny in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 85 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Friday, May 28
Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 79 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Saturday, May 29
Chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night
- High 76 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
