Verdigre, NE

Daily Weather Forecast For Verdigre

Posted by 
Verdigre Updates
 17 days ago

VERDIGRE, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zvewm_0aBswl0B00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 77 °F, low 55 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance rain showers during night

    • High 64 °F, low 43 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 61 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance rain showers in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 68 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Verdigre Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

#Thunderstorms#Weather Data#Ne#Newsbreak#Chance Rain Showers#Rain#Nws Data
