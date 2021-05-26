Daily Weather Forecast For Verdigre
VERDIGRE, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 77 °F, low 55 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Thursday, May 27
Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance rain showers during night
- High 64 °F, low 43 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Friday, May 28
Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 61 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, May 29
Chance rain showers in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 68 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
