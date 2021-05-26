Take advantage of Wednesday’s cloudy forecast in Loa

(LOA, UT.) A cloudy day can feel like the perfect excuse to stay inside, but it doesn’t have to be. In fact, a cloudy Wednesday is perfect for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.

Yard work: It might not be the first thing people think of, but a cool day can also be great for more strenuous outdoor tasks like mowing the lawn.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with clouds Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Loa:

Wednesday, May 26 Mostly cloudy in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 72 °F, low 41 °F 2 to 15 mph wind



Thursday, May 27 Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 76 °F, low 43 °F Breezy: 3 to 10 mph



Friday, May 28 Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 80 °F, low 44 °F Light wind



Saturday, May 29 Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night High 80 °F, low 44 °F Light wind



