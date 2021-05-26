Cancel
Loa, UT

Take advantage of Wednesday’s cloudy forecast in Loa

Loa Today
 17 days ago

(LOA, UT.) A cloudy day can feel like the perfect excuse to stay inside, but it doesn’t have to be. In fact, a cloudy Wednesday is perfect for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.

Yard work: It might not be the first thing people think of, but a cool day can also be great for more strenuous outdoor tasks like mowing the lawn.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with clouds Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Loa:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GpfEr_0aBswep600

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Mostly cloudy in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 72 °F, low 41 °F
    • 2 to 15 mph wind

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 76 °F, low 43 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 10 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 80 °F, low 44 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 80 °F, low 44 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Loa, UT
ABOUT

With Loa Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

