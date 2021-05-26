Cancel
Wall, SD

Wednesday rain in Wall: Ideas to make the most of it

Posted by 
Wall News Beat
 17 days ago

(WALL, SD) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Wall Wednesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Wall:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PbNUg_0aBswc3e00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms then chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 64 °F, low 40 °F
    • Windy: 31 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Chance rain showers in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 49 °F, low 36 °F
    • 10 to 14 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 66 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Slight Chance Rain Showers

    • High 67 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Wall, SD
