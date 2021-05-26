Cancel
Terreton, ID

Weather Forecast For Terreton

Terreton Digest
TERRETON, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s9vQU_0aBswT3z00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear during night

    • High 62 °F, low 37 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 72 °F, low 44 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 70 °F, low 36 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 69 °F, low 43 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Terreton Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

#Weather Data#Newsbreak#Nws Data
