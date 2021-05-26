Cancel
Ashland, KS

Wednesday sun alert in Ashland — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Ashland Times
 17 days ago

(ASHLAND, KS) The forecast is calling for sun today in Ashland. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Ashland:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20iqmY_0aBswJTx00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Mostly sunny in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 88 °F, low 66 °F
    • 7 to 17 mph wind

  • Thursday, May 27

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 88 °F, low 53 °F
    • 7 to 14 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 74 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Partly sunny in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 75 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Ashland, KS
With Ashland Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

