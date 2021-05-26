Cancel
Circle, MT

Take advantage of a rainy Wednesday in Circle

Circle Digest
 17 days ago

(CIRCLE, MT) Wednesday is set to be rainy in Circle, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Circle:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VK7q9_0aBswHiV00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Rain showers in the day; while rain showers likely during night

    • High 52 °F, low 36 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly cloudy in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 57 °F, low 37 °F
    • Windy: 16 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Partly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night

    • High 69 °F, low 41 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 67 °F, low 41 °F
    • 3 to 14 mph wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

ABOUT

With Circle Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

