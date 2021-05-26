Weather Forecast For Livingston
LIVINGSTON, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night
- High 72 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Thursday, May 27
Rain showers in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 52 °F, low 42 °F
- Windy: 30 mph
Friday, May 28
Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while slight chance rain showers then mostly clear during night
- High 54 °F, low 37 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 65 °F, low 42 °F
- Light wind
