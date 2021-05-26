Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Livingston, WI

Weather Forecast For Livingston

Posted by 
Livingston News Alert
Livingston News Alert
 17 days ago

LIVINGSTON, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QqdiK_0aBswE4K00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night

    • High 72 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Rain showers in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 52 °F, low 42 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while slight chance rain showers then mostly clear during night

    • High 54 °F, low 37 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 65 °F, low 42 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Livingston News Alert

Livingston News Alert

Livingston, WI
24
Followers
149
Post
649
Views
ABOUT

With Livingston News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Livingston, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Data#Newsbreak#Rain#Nws Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Livingston, WIPosted by
Livingston News Alert

Take advantage of Wednesday sun in Livingston

(LIVINGSTON, WI) The forecast is calling for sun today in Livingston. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.