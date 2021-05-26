Ashley Daily Weather Forecast
ASHLEY, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Mostly cloudy then chance rain showers in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 58 °F, low 36 °F
- Windy: 26 mph
Thursday, May 27
Rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night
- High 46 °F, low 34 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
Friday, May 28
Areas of frost then mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then chance rain showers during night
- High 57 °F, low 42 °F
- Windy: 29 mph
Saturday, May 29
Chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night
- High 64 °F, low 43 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
