Ashley Daily Weather Forecast

ASHLEY, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, May 26 Mostly cloudy then chance rain showers in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night High 58 °F, low 36 °F Windy: 26 mph



Thursday, May 27 Rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night High 46 °F, low 34 °F Windy: 24 mph



Friday, May 28 Areas of frost then mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then chance rain showers during night High 57 °F, low 42 °F Windy: 29 mph



Saturday, May 29 Chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night High 64 °F, low 43 °F Windy: 22 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.