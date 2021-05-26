Sterling City Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
STERLING CITY, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 92 °F, low 69 °F
- Windy: 15 to 20 mph
Thursday, May 27
Mostly sunny in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 92 °F, low 69 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Friday, May 28
Chance Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 88 °F, low 63 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Saturday, May 29
Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 84 °F, low 65 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.