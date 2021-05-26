Cancel
Sterling City, TX

Sterling City Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Sterling City Daily
Sterling City Daily
 17 days ago

STERLING CITY, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NK8pD_0aBsw8rD00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 92 °F, low 69 °F
    • Windy: 15 to 20 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 92 °F, low 69 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 88 °F, low 63 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 84 °F, low 65 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

ABOUT

With Sterling City Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

