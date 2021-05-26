Cancel
Glen Ullin, ND

Wednesday rain in Glen Ullin meets its match: Ideas to make the most of it

Glen Ullin Voice
 17 days ago

(GLEN ULLIN, ND) Wednesday is set to be rainy in Glen Ullin, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Glen Ullin:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sloYr_0aBsw7yU00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Cloudy then slight chance rain showers in the day; while rain showers during night

    • High 53 °F, low 33 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Chance snow showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night

    • High 49 °F, low 32 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Partly sunny in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 59 °F, low 41 °F
    • Windy: 31 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Rain showers likely in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 67 °F, low 40 °F
    • Windy: 24 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Glen Ullin Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

