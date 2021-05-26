Big Oil's day of reckoning on the climate is here

The Wall Street Journal and numerous others are reporting that Wall Street investment firms are calling for a return to $100 a barrel oil prices in the foreseeable future. What does “foreseeable” mean? The forecasters see it happening by 2023 or possibly during the second half of 2022. That would take oil prices back to the high prices last seen in June 2014. Back to the glory days, or will the high oil price call be just another disappointing prediction?