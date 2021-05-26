Big Oil's day of reckoning on the climate is here
The future of Big Oil could look very different following a critical shareholder meeting in the United States and a legal decision in Europe. What's happening: On Wednesday, ExxonMobil will face off against an activist investor looking to overhaul its strategy on sustainability. Meanwhile, a Dutch court is due to rule on a landmark case against Royal Dutch Shell as activists try to compel the company to move faster to cut emissions.www.erienewsnow.com