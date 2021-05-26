Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

Big Oil's day of reckoning on the climate is here

erienewsnow.com
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe future of Big Oil could look very different following a critical shareholder meeting in the United States and a legal decision in Europe. What's happening: On Wednesday, ExxonMobil will face off against an activist investor looking to overhaul its strategy on sustainability. Meanwhile, a Dutch court is due to rule on a landmark case against Royal Dutch Shell as activists try to compel the company to move faster to cut emissions.

www.erienewsnow.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Karl Racine
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big Oil#Oil Stocks#Oil Companies#Oil Company#Exxonmobil#Dutch#Royal Dutch Shell#Ceres#Reuters#The Paris Agreement#Columbia Law School#Arnold Porter#Google#Facebook#Amazon
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Oil Production
News Break
Nvidia
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Energy Industry
News Break
Goldman Sachs
News Break
Oil Prices
News Break
Walmart
Businesseconomy
BlackRock
Related
Trafficworkboat.com

Is it time to jump on the $100-a-barrel oil bandwagon?

The Wall Street Journal and numerous others are reporting that Wall Street investment firms are calling for a return to $100 a barrel oil prices in the foreseeable future. What does “foreseeable” mean? The forecasters see it happening by 2023 or possibly during the second half of 2022. That would take oil prices back to the high prices last seen in June 2014. Back to the glory days, or will the high oil price call be just another disappointing prediction?
intpolicydigest.org

The Insurgency Against Big Oil

While Australian politicians languish in a world blotched by climate change scepticism and fossil fuel love-ins, global oil and gas companies have been shaken. Three titans of oil fame – Shell, Exxon Mobil, and Chevron – faced a range of decisions in May that promise to dramatically shape their future operations. The point is not negligible, given that this triarchy produced, between 1988 and 2015, 5% of total global scope 1 and 3 emissions.
Energy Industryhydrocarbonprocessing.com

U.S. oil industry lobby sets greenhouse gas disclosure guidelines

The biggest U.S. oil and gas trade association released new industry guidelines for energy companies to track and report greenhouse gas emissions in an effort to address the sector's carbon footprint. The American Petroleum Institute, which includes Exxon Mobil Corp and Chevron Corp, said the framework aims to standardize the...
Energy IndustryMySanAntonio

Big Oil CEOs join traders in seeing possibility of $100 oil

(Bloomberg) -- The bosses of some of the world’s biggest oil companies said crude prices are likely to keep rising because a lack of investment will curtail future supply. The chief executive officers of Royal Dutch Shell Plc and TotalEnergies SE joined major commodity traders and banks in predicting that oil could go as high as $100 a barrel, although they also said volatile markets could drive prices back down again.
Energy Industryoilandgaspeople.com

Bank of America Projects 2022 Oil Near $100 on Travel Demand

Oil may surge to $100 a barrel next year as travel demand rebounds, Bank of America Corp. said, the strongest call yet among major forecasters for a return to triple digits. Global oil consumption will continue to outstrip supply in 2022 as the economic recovery from the pandemic boosts fuel consumption, while investment in new production is crimped by environmental concerns, the bank said in a report.
Trafficspglobal.com

BP's Looney touts oil price resilience under energy transition strategy

Current price of around $75/b is 'sustainable' in coming years. BP to continue approving oil projects despite IEA net-zero report. BP's core cash generation from its oil and gas business will remain resilient to oil prices below current levels in the coming years even as the company moves away from fossil fuels to renewable energy, CEO Bernard Looney said June 22.
TrafficNew York Post

Oil may hit $100 a barrel amid volatility, say energy CEOs

Benchmark oil prices could hit $100 a barrel and price volatility could also grow due to lower investments and the energy transition, the heads of top energy companies said on Tuesday. “There is quite a chance to reach $100, but we could see again in the coming years some lows...
Trafficworkboat.com

Return to 2013 oil prices unlikely

A headline in the June 8 edition of The Wall Street Journal could have been pulled from mid-2013: “Traders Bet on Return of $100 Oil.”. The article went on to say how traders have gobbled up call options tied to oil reaching $100/bbl by the end of next year, suggesting they are betting the current demand-supply imbalance is here to stay for awhile. That narrative could easily be read as déjà vu all over again.
Energy Industrygcaptain.com

Big Oil CEOs Predict Return of $100 Crude

The bosses of some of the world’s biggest oil companies said crude prices are likely to keep rising because a lack of investment will curtail future supply. The chief executive officers of Royal Dutch Shell Plc and TotalEnergies SE joined major commodity traders and banks in predicting that oil could go as high as $100 a barrel, although they also said volatile markets could drive prices back down again.
Energy Industryoilandgas360.com

Big Oil’s move to offshore wind risks inflating seabed prices – Orsted

COPENHAGEN – The world’s largest offshore wind developer Orsted ORSTED.CO is concerned that Big Oil’s eagerness to harness wind at sea could push up prices for seabed leases, making the technology less competitive, its chief executive told Reuters. European oil firms including Total TOTF.PA, BP BP.L, Equinor EQNR.OL and Shell...
TrafficZacks.com

$100 Oil or Not, Energy is an Excellent Bet for Investors

BAC - Free Report) , Goldman Sachs (. GS - Free Report) , Trafigura, Vitol, Glencore and Socar. The bullish outlook is a far cry from the depths of minus $38 a barrel in April 2020. While it’s typically a case of an ever-improving demand picture against constrained supply, let’s...
TrafficMidland Reporter-Telegram

Oil may hit $100 a barrel next year on demand rebound, BofA says

Oil may surge to $100 a barrel next year as travel demand rebounds, Bank of America said, the strongest call yet among major forecasters for a return to triple digits. Global oil consumption will continue to outstrip supply in 2022 as the economic recovery from the pandemic boosts fuel consumption, while investment in new production is crimped by environmental concerns, the bank said in a report.